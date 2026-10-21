Clinton Community College to inaugurate its 10th president in November

Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh is planning to formally inaugurate its 10th president next month.

The college is planning a week of events culminating with a formal installation ceremony.

The SUNY Board of Trustees appointed Ken Knelly president in June. He previously served as Clinton Community College's Administrator in Charge before being appointed Acting President in June 2025.

The college will hold an inauguration fundraiser on November 17th.

The formal inauguration ceremony will occur on Wednesday, November 18th, at 4 p.m. at the Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh. It will include remarks from SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. and other officials.

