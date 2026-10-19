Legacy of Henry B. Northup, Solomon Northup celebrated with annual jurist award

Solomon Northup was a free man when he was kidnapped and sold into slavery in 1841.

In 1853, after nearly 12 years enslaved in Louisiana, Northup was freed with the help of many individuals, including Henry B. Northup, an attorney and longtime friend of Solomon’s.

173 years later, Solomon Northup’s will to survive and Henry Northup’s pursuit of justice were honored in the Glens Falls City Courthouse on Friday when New York State Court of Claims Judge Richard Sise became the recipient of the fourth annual Henry B. Northup Award for Excellence in Enhancing Equal Justice in the Courts.

“You know we have rule of law, due process of law, that’s great. But you have to get in to the court of law to have that due process and that rule of law applied. And, indeed, the state of New York has gone forward under our chief judge Rowan Wilson to have this program of access to justice across the state; every district, the 13 judicial districts, the court of claims in which I sit has its own committee with regard to equal access to justice in the courts. It’s critical,” said Sise.

Fourth Judicial District Administrative Judge Kris Singh outlined how Northup’s legacy continues to relate to the contemporary American justice system.

“Justice requires that people have a voice. In his proceedings against James Burke, Solomon Northup was denied that opportunity because of the color of his skin. Today, giving people a meaningful voice means more than simply opening the courthouse doors. It means providing interpreters, sign language services, disability accommodations, and other means necessary to ensure that people can actually be heard and meaningfully participate in proceedings which affect their lives,” said Singh.

Singh also emphasized how important it is for America’s justice system to continually improve itself.

“Imagine what might have happened to Solomon Northup without the assistance of Henry B. Northup. It reminds us of the essential role of legal representation and civil legal services to ensure that people have the assistance they need to assert and protect their rights. And third, justice requires persistence and institutional self-reflection, because even with a voice and an advocate, justice isn't guaranteed. Our system of justice has always been and remains a work in progress,” said Singh.

After rallying significant local support in and around Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs, Henry B. Northup was able to petition then-New York Governor Washington Hunt to make him an agent of the state to find Solomon Northup.

First Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Norman St. George said the combined story of Henry B. and Solomon Northup is a testament to the power of the American justice system.

“Together, their story teaches a timeless truth: that the law is at its noblest when it is animated by principle, guided by integrity, and exercised with courage, as Justice Thurgood Marshall once said: "Where you see wrong, or inequality, or injustice, speak out, because this is your country, this is your democracy. Make it, protect it, and pass it on,’” said St. George.

St. George added that progress is "neither automatic or inevitable."

“It requires leadership. It requires vigilance, and it requires the continued commitment of people willing to uphold what is right, even when doing so is difficult. For those of us who serve in the courts, that responsibility is especially significant. Every day, people enter into our courthouses seeking fairness, dignity, and the assurance that they will be heard. Our obligation is to ensure that justice is not merely an aspiration, but a reality reflected in every interaction, in every proceeding, and in every decision,” said St. George.