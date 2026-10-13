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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Times Union's Dan Clark previews New York's lone governor debate

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman,
Josh Landes
Published October 13, 2026 at 5:35 PM EDT
The left side is a photo of Bruce Blakeman in a suit, and the right side is a photo of Kathy Hochul at a lectern. Both photos are pretty closely cropped, so there's not much else going on here to be honest.
AP file photos
Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman (left) and his opponent in the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

On Tuesday night, New York gubernatorial candidates incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman will face off in a debate.

Times Union Capital Confidential newsletter author Dan Clark spoke to WAMC's Sam Dingman and Josh Landes on Northeast Notebook about the differences of each candidate.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: this conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Dingman: Obviously, a lot of polls have shown Kathy Hochul with a fairly comfortable lead. There's been some variance there, but there's still some stakes to this debate. What do you have your eye on at a high level?

Clark: For both candidates, it's about who's going to sell affordability the best to most voters. I mean, the governor is ahead by about 10 points in most polls that we've seen. In one poll, she was ahead by 19 points. But one thing that you'll know about Kathy Hochul is that she doesn't take anything for granted. So she's going to be coming to this debate ready to swing against Bruce Blakeman with all that she has in her now. Blakeman's job is to really show that he's the antidote to all these policies that he says have driven costs higher, that haven't helped anybody since Hochul's been in office since 2021, and frame her as somebody who doesn't have solutions essentially, and present his as the answer.

Landes: I want to lean into this because the last decade of American politics has been this era of bruising political combat at almost every level of the democracy. It's terrible. Things that were unsayable not that long ago are now quite sayable. So with that in mind, give us your analysis of the styles we're seeing from the last challenge against Hochul from Lee Zeldin to this election. What's different about the Republican effort in this year's? Certainly the waning popularity of Trump and the MAGA movement must be weighing over this. But also, how has Hochul changed her approach since last time?

Clark: Well, it's a very different situation. Last time it was 2022, so this was the Biden midterms. Biden was in office. Hochul was very closely aligned with Biden. So at that point, she won that election by about seven points, and a lot of people will say that the president probably had a pretty deep impact on that. At that point, President Biden wasn't the most popular president that we've had. This time around, it's a very different dynamic with Trump in office, and Hochul has that working for her at the polls, and especially with voters in New York, where Trump's favorability has never been high and likely never will be high. Same with his job approval. So Hochul's job now is to try to tie Bruce Blakeman to Donald Trump as much as possible, and that's what you're going to see at this debate tonight. You'll see the same thing on the other side from Bruce Blakeman trying to tie her to people like Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York City, AOC, of course, the famous representative from Queens. The rhetoric around it is very different than what we've seen at the national level. Bruce Blakeman is somebody who does not pull his punches necessarily, but you're not going to be seeing somebody who is presenting himself like Donald Trump. He mirrors those positions that he has, but maybe not his rhetoric around the entire race, if that makes sense. But you also have a candidate this time, Bruce Blakeman, who has differences between Lee Zeldin. A big one is that Bruce Blakeman is pro-choice. Kathy Hochul made that a big issue of the 2022 campaign, so she doesn't have that in her arsenal this time.

Dingman: What do you see Hochul doing this time around in terms of her campaign style? Maybe something you're looking for her to do a little differently in the debate that is distinct from the way she approached the campaign last time. This is her second time running for a full term.

Clark: Last time, she did not have her sea legs, and I think everybody knows that she was not an experienced executive. Her job now tonight is to show that she's been in office for five years now. She knows the job, and she can do it moving forward. Whether she's able to sell that and sell to voters that her accomplishments over that time have benefited them, that's the big question.
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News Northeast Notebook Livemidterm electionsGovernor Kathy Hochulbruce blakeman2026 New York Gubernatorial Election
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes