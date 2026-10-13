Nonprofits collaborating to aid people at risk of losing benefits

A coalition is working to make sure Vermonters continue to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid benefits in the wake of federal cuts.

About 20 nonprofit organizations in Vermont are partnering to assist people with applications and paperwork to get or maintain eligibility in the federal assistance programs. United Ways of Vermont and Vermont 211 Executive Director Alison LaMagna says they are taking a proactive approach.

"It is quite a concern given that there's an affordability crisis and access to these benefits is going to improve well-being across our communities. So we're really trying to be proactive and assist people to remain on the benefits."

Vermont 211 is updating its statewide database and will coordinate with the coalition to determine which services are available and eligibility requirements.