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Midday Magazine

A deep dive on the race for New York's 20th Congressional District

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Shantel Destra, WMHT
Published October 12, 2026 at 2:08 PM EDT
New York NOW
/
WMHT

WMHT's New York NOW unpacked the race for New York 20th Congressional District Representative between longtime Rep. Paul Tonko and Republican Challenger Ralph Ambrosio.

The NY-20 Congressional Candidates will meeting for a live televised debate on Oct. 15 at the WMHT studio hosted by the Upstate Debate Consortium. WMHT's Shantel Destra dove into the impact of Gov. Kathy Hochul's moratorium on A.I. data centers across the state and how A.I. companies are working with local municipalities.
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News NY-20New York Congressman Paul TonkoRalph Ambrosiomidterm elections
Shantel Destra, WMHT
See stories by Shantel Destra, WMHT