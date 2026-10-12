A deep dive on the race for New York's 20th Congressional District

WMHT's New York NOW unpacked the race for New York 20th Congressional District Representative between longtime Rep. Paul Tonko and Republican Challenger Ralph Ambrosio.

The NY-20 Congressional Candidates will meeting for a live televised debate on Oct. 15 at the WMHT studio hosted by the Upstate Debate Consortium. WMHT's Shantel Destra dove into the impact of Gov. Kathy Hochul's moratorium on A.I. data centers across the state and how A.I. companies are working with local municipalities.