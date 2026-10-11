Hudson Valley community facing massive property tax increase after town mismanaged funds

The Town of Wallkill in Orange County could face a 64% property tax increase to generate enough revenue to stay solvent.

Town Supervisor Frank DenDanto said in January, the accounting department flagged that the town had run out of funds to make payroll. DenDanto said the town board was aware the town had been mismanaging its funds for years.

“They fraudulently put forward that the cost of the town was $43 million when in fact, the actual cost of the town was $54 million,” DenDanto said.

A recent report from the New York state comptroller found the town “did not have complete, accurate and current accounting and financial records.”

Supervisor DenDanto said state lawmakers were able to secure $4 million in one-time state aid, but if the Ways and Means committee does not deliver that money in time, the town will not be able to finish off the year.

DenDanto said mismanagement included funds that were authorized without correct approval and supervision.