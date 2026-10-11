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Hudson Valley community facing massive property tax increase after town mismanaged funds

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra
Published October 11, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT
Courtesy Town of Wallkill
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The Town of Wallkill in Orange County could face a 64% property tax increase to generate enough revenue to stay solvent.

The Town of Wallkill in Orange County could face a 64% property tax increase to generate enough revenue to stay solvent.

Town Supervisor Frank DenDanto said in January, the accounting department flagged that the town had run out of funds to make payroll. DenDanto said the town board was aware the town had been mismanaging its funds for years.

“They fraudulently put forward that the cost of the town was $43 million when in fact, the actual cost of the town was $54 million,” DenDanto said.

A recent report from the New York state comptroller found the town “did not have complete, accurate and current accounting and financial records.”

Supervisor DenDanto said state lawmakers were able to secure $4 million in one-time state aid, but if the Ways and Means committee does not deliver that money in time, the town will not be able to finish off the year.

DenDanto said mismanagement included funds that were authorized without correct approval and supervision.
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Elias Guerra
Elias Guerra is WAMC’s Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. Their work focuses on climate and local accountability. Guerra has been published in City & State New York, Prism, and in public media stations across New York. Previously, they've investigated flooding in New York City, NYPD misconduct, and Islamophobia at universities. Elias received their Master's in Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School at CUNY. You can reach them at eguerra@wamc.org with questions, tips, or feedback.
See stories by Elias Guerra