Northeast Notebook 10/9/26: More Botstein fallout, ICE shooting and Stewart's ice cream

We cover a lot of hot-button issues on "Northeast Notebook," but have we ever talked about something as controversial as the best Stewart's ice cream flavor? Okay fine, we definitely have - including in this very episode.

First: we bring you the latest fallout from Leon Botstein's resignation at Bard College. Acting President Jonathan Becker has addressed the controversy, and we've obtained a copy of the note he sent to the campus community.

And: depending on which headlines you're reading about Thursday's ICE shooting in New York City, you may not be getting the whole story.

Plus: a new poll shows Democrat Blake Gendebien edging Republican Anthony Constantino in New York's 21st Congressional District. Is President Donald Trump dragging Constantino down?

All that and more on this October 9th edition of "Northeast Notebook."