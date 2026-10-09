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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 10/9/26: More Botstein fallout, ICE shooting and Stewart's ice cream

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published October 9, 2026 at 5:48 PM EDT
Stewarts Shop sign
Rumsha Siddiqui
/
WAMC

We cover a lot of hot-button issues on "Northeast Notebook," but have we ever talked about something as controversial as the best Stewart's ice cream flavor? Okay fine, we definitely have - including in this very episode.

First: we bring you the latest fallout from Leon Botstein's resignation at Bard College. Acting President Jonathan Becker has addressed the controversy, and we've obtained a copy of the note he sent to the campus community.

And: depending on which headlines you're reading about Thursday's ICE shooting in New York City, you may not be getting the whole story.

Plus: a new poll shows Democrat Blake Gendebien edging Republican Anthony Constantino in New York's 21st Congressional District. Is President Donald Trump dragging Constantino down?

All that and more on this October 9th edition of "Northeast Notebook."

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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
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