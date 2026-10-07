Saratoga Springs officials propose tax increase amid budget woes

As a number of communities across the Capital Region face challenging budget cycles, Saratoga Springs city officials have proposed an 18% tax increase next year to address a deficit that could grow to $7 million in 2027.

Finance Commissioner Joanne Kiernan has been raising the alarm regarding Saratoga Springs’ budget deficit since taking office at the beginning of the year. The city council previously approved a hiring freeze to address the gap.

Now, Kiernan has presented a budget proposal that would reduce city staff and raise property taxes by 18%, representing an additional $128 per $100,000 of assessed value.

Kiernans says even these measures won’t close the budget deficit, but should set the city on the right track.

The proposed budget would override the state tax cap. Under state law, 60% of the council would have to approve a local law to do so.

Budget workshops are set to be held at city hall on Oct. 13, 15 and 20.