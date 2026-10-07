WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 10/7/26: Mass. ballot questions, Albany budget, and abortion pills
Earlier this year, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul imposed a one-year moratorium on large-scale data center construction. At a campaign event with progressive U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yesterday, Hochul unveiled a list of additional proposals to restrict the expansion of the facilities.
Plus: Massachusetts has nine ballot questions facing voters this fall - and the stakes for each of them would impact daily life for residents of the commonwealth. Fortunately, WAMC's Josh Landes and James Paleologoupolos have dived into the weeds of each of them, and emerged with full explanations.
And: New York is sitting on a stockpile of expired abortion pills. How did it happen?
All that and more on this Oct. 7 edition of Northeast Notebook.