© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 10/7/26: Mass. ballot questions, Albany budget, and abortion pills

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published October 7, 2026 at 5:29 PM EDT
Governor Hochul appeared with Congressmembers AOC, Pat Ryan, and State Senators Kristen Gonzalez, Michelle Hinchey, at a roundtable to discuss data centers.
Courtesy of Governor's Office
/
Facebook
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared with U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pat Ryan, and state Sens. Kristen Gonzalez and Michelle Hinchey, at a roundtable to discuss data centers in East Fishkill on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.

Earlier this year, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul imposed a one-year moratorium on large-scale data center construction. At a campaign event with progressive U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yesterday, Hochul unveiled a list of additional proposals to restrict the expansion of the facilities.

Plus: Massachusetts has nine ballot questions facing voters this fall - and the stakes for each of them would impact daily life for residents of the commonwealth. Fortunately, WAMC's Josh Landes and James Paleologoupolos have dived into the weeds of each of them, and emerged with full explanations.

And: New York is sitting on a stockpile of expired abortion pills. How did it happen?

All that and more on this Oct. 7 edition of Northeast Notebook.

Tags
News Northeast Notebook Live
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman