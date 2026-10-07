Northeast Notebook 10/7/26: Mass. ballot questions, Albany budget, and abortion pills

Earlier this year, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul imposed a one-year moratorium on large-scale data center construction. At a campaign event with progressive U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yesterday, Hochul unveiled a list of additional proposals to restrict the expansion of the facilities.

Plus: Massachusetts has nine ballot questions facing voters this fall - and the stakes for each of them would impact daily life for residents of the commonwealth. Fortunately, WAMC's Josh Landes and James Paleologoupolos have dived into the weeds of each of them, and emerged with full explanations.

And: New York is sitting on a stockpile of expired abortion pills. How did it happen?

All that and more on this Oct. 7 edition of Northeast Notebook.