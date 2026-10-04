Colonie Police investigating officer-involved crash

The Colonie Police Department is investigating after one of its officers struck and injured a driver Saturday afternoon.

The department says the officer was responding to a "domestic dispute involving a person with a knife" when it struck an uninvolved Subaru on Central Avenue near Colonie Center. The crash caused the vehicle to roll over on its side.

The driver of the Subaru, who was described as an "elderly female," was taken to Albany Medical Center with "minor, non-life-threatening injuries."

The police officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Colonie Police investigators believe the responding officer had his lights and sirens activated before the crash, and that driver impairment was not a factor.