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Colonie Police investigating officer-involved crash

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Grant Ashley
Published October 4, 2026 at 9:33 AM EDT
This is a shopping mall sign on Central Avenue in the town of Colonie. As of 2021, they've got a Nordstrom Rack, a Barnes & Noble, an L. L. Bean, a Regal Cinemas... you get the idea.
Tyler A. McNeil
/
Wikimedia Commons
The crash occurred on Central Avenue near Colonie Center.

The Colonie Police Department is investigating after one of its officers struck and injured a driver Saturday afternoon.

The department says the officer was responding to a "domestic dispute involving a person with a knife" when it struck an uninvolved Subaru on Central Avenue near Colonie Center. The crash caused the vehicle to roll over on its side.

The driver of the Subaru, who was described as an "elderly female," was taken to Albany Medical Center with "minor, non-life-threatening injuries."

The police officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Colonie Police investigators believe the responding officer had his lights and sirens activated before the crash, and that driver impairment was not a factor.
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News Colonie Police DepartmentColonie Crash
Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley