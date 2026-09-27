Power outages continue in Hudson Valley, New England amid Nor'easter

Thousands of people are without power across the Hudson Valley, Catskills and western New England as a Nor'easter storm brings wind and rain to the region this weekend.

Hudson Valley and Catskills

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, more than 5,200 customers were still waiting for the lights to turn back on in the Hudson Valley and Catskill regions. Central Hudson, the electric company for much of the Hudson Valley region, says it has restored power to more than 20,000 customers since the Nor'easter arrived in the region.

“Our crews made significant progress overnight, but we know there is still work to be done,” Central Hudson executive Eric Kiszkiel said in a statement. “Reliable electric service is essential to our communities.”

Most Central Hudson customers will have power restored by Sunday evening, but some customers in Ulster County won't have power restored until Monday.

All 1,200 Central Hudson employees are working to restore power, according to the company.

Central Hudson reported at 11 a.m. Sunday that it expects to restore power to 95% of customers in the following counties by the following times:

Albany County by 4 p.m. Sunday

Columbia by 4 p.m. Sunday

Dutchess by 8 p.m. Sunday

Greene by 4 p.m. Sunday

Orange by 10 p.m. Sunday

Putnam by 4 p.m. Sunday

Sullivan by 4 p.m. Sunday

Ulster by noon Monday

Western Massachusetts and northwestern Connecticut

Hundreds of people in northwestern Connecticut are without power, mostly in scattered outages across the region caused by fallen tree limbs, according to Eversource.

Only about 150 customers remain without power in western Massachusetts, also mostly because of fallen tree limbs.

Capital Region and Southern Adirondacks

Just under 1,800 people in Glens Falls are without power as of late Sunday morning. The outage is "weather related," and crews are working to restore power, according to National Grid.

More than 650 people are also without power in Delmar and Bethlehem due to equipment failure. National Grid reports that crews have been "actively working out in that area for a few hours" to replace that equipment.

Regional weather advisories

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory along parts of the Lower Hudson River in Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Putnam counties, which includes Newburgh and Peekskill. That advisory expires at 2 p.m. Sunday.

More severe coastal flood warnings are in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for southern Westchester County, with flooding of two to three feet of flooding in vulnerable areas.

Wind advisories for western Massachusetts, northwest Connecticut and parts of the Lower Hudson Valley expired at noon Sunday.