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All Things Considered

Popular fishing spot temporarily closed to accommodate migrating salmon

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 25, 2026 at 6:30 PM EDT
Closure sign at Hatchery Cove
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department
Closure sign at Hatchery Cove

A popular fishing spot on Lake Champlain will be closed for about two months.

Hatchery Cove in Grand Isle will be closed to anglers from October 1 to November 30. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department commissioner issued the order to provide a safe corridor for the landlocked Atlantic salmon that gather in the cove before migrating up the nearby Hatchery Brook to spawn each fall.

Fish biologists say fishing in that location can disrupt the salmon passage to the brook for spawning. The closed site, a 20-foot by 100-foot area directly in front of Hatchery Brook, has been marked with signs.
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News Vermont Fish and Wildlife DepartmentAtlantic SalmonHatchery CoveHatchery BrookFishing restrictions
Pat Bradley
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