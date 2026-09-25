Popular fishing spot temporarily closed to accommodate migrating salmon

A popular fishing spot on Lake Champlain will be closed for about two months.

Hatchery Cove in Grand Isle will be closed to anglers from October 1 to November 30. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department commissioner issued the order to provide a safe corridor for the landlocked Atlantic salmon that gather in the cove before migrating up the nearby Hatchery Brook to spawn each fall.

Fish biologists say fishing in that location can disrupt the salmon passage to the brook for spawning. The closed site, a 20-foot by 100-foot area directly in front of Hatchery Brook, has been marked with signs.

