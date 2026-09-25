Dutchess County wants Flock out

Flock technology will likely no longer be welcome in Dutchess County.

Members of the Democratic-controlled Dutchess County Legislature said they are calling “to immediately suspend data collection from the Flock system and to cover the Flock cameras until they are removed.”

Meanwhile, Sheriff Kirk Imperati and District Attorney Anthony Parisi are saying they’re withdrawing their support for the use of Flock in the face of public outcry over the automatic licence plate readers.

Aaron Baldwin from Beacon reflected much of the public sentiment during a recent town hall.

“One final thing that I'm going to say is that I've never seen a more unifying issue, and I will be taking this to the ballot box from here on out. Democrat or Republican, if you vote for these cameras, I will be voting against you,” said Baldwin.

County Executive Sue Serino says she supports the DA and Sheriff’s position.

The legislature could vote on a resolution immediately suspending data collection and the covering of Flock cameras on October 8th.