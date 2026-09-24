Prosecution of ICE protesters criticized

The Vermont attorney general’s decision to prosecute protesters is being criticized by some leading state Democrats.

Thirteen protesters were arraigned Thursday morning on misdemeanor unlawful trespass charges following a July demonstration at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement National Criminal Analysis and Targeting Center in Williston.

State Treasurer Michael Pieciak, a Democrat, criticized Attorney General Charity Clark, also a Democrat, for prosecuting the protesters and says it is “...a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

Vermont state Senate Majority Leader Kesha Ram Hinsdale says “Vermont should not be using its prosecutorial power in ways that chill free speech and peaceful dissent.”

The state's Republican Governor Phil Scott noted the protest was held on a mixed-use property and the trespassing charges are valid.

“This was at a somewhat private building with other folks that were renting space that had nothing to do with ICE and their businesses were being impacted.”

The critics of the move are calling on the attorney general to dismiss the charges.

