Comptroller's report: Albany under 'significant' fiscal stress

The City of Albany is under "significant fiscal stress," New York State oversight agency determined.

In a report released Thursday, the State Comptroller's Office gave the City of Albany a fiscal score of 85 points, making Albany the second most fiscally stressed municipality in the state, only behind a village in Rockland County.

The report comes as Albany faces an approximately $22 million budget gap this year, even after state lawmakers agreed to give the capital city $20 million in state aid. Albany is facing a projected budget gap of $33 million next year.

“Local governments are facing increased fiscal pressures due to a combination of the end of federal pandemic aid, higher inflation, rising operating costs and moderating sales tax revenue growth,” New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. “Local officials should be pragmatic when planning future budgets.”

WAMC has reached out to Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs through a spokesperson.

The designation marks the first time Albany was designated as being under significant fiscal stress since 2016. The city was determined to be under "moderate fiscal stress" during the previous two budget cycles.

Last month, Applyrs asked DiNapoli to review the city's finances and provide recommendations by early September.

Applyrs, who was sworn in as mayor at the start of the year, says her office has done a department-by-department review of spending and put together controls on hiring and non-essential spending. The chair of the city council's Finance Committee previously told WAMC that the council was considering overriding the tax cap.

The Comptroller's Office noted in a statement that municipalities are facing more fiscal pressures, which range from higher inflation and the end of federal pandemic aid to rising costs and slower sales tax revenue growth.

The mayor's office is expected to release its 2027 budget proposal on Oct. 1.

Six municipalities in the Capital Region, Hudson Valley, Catskills and Mohawk Valley were determined to be under "moderate fiscal stress," including:



The City of Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County

The Town of North Greenbush, Rensselaer County

The Village of Liberty, Sullivan County

The Village of Tivoli, Dutchess County

The Town of Minden, Montgomery County

The Village of Coxsackie, Greene County

The City of Schenectady was determined to be "susceptible to fiscal stress," the comptroller's lowest risk designation.

