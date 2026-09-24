© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Berkshire County lawmaker to pay $3K fine for violating Massachusetts law

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 24, 2026 at 3:02 PM EDT
FILE - The Massachusetts State House in Boston, taken 12/26/14 by Wikimedia user Daderot, shared into the Public Domain.
Daderot
/
Wikimedia
The Massachusetts State Ethics Commission has found that a Town of Peru Select Board member violated conflict of interest law, and now must pay a $3,000 civil penalty.

The Massachusetts State Ethics Commission has found that a Town of Peru Select Board member violated conflict of interest law, and now must pay a $3,000 civil penalty.

According to a Thursday press release from the commission, Edward Munch broke commonwealth law in late 2024 by pushing to create a town hall maintenance position that he was ultimately chosen for in 2025 by the board he sat on.

While he abstained from the vote, the ethics commission found his discussion and acceptance of a role governed by the body he was a member of that would benefit him financially was in violation of the law. The penalty imposed on him reflects the compensation Munch received for the role which he served in until March.

WAMC has reached out to the town of Peru for comment.
Tags
News berkshire county
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes