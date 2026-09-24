Berkshire County lawmaker to pay $3K fine for violating Massachusetts law

The Massachusetts State Ethics Commission has found that a Town of Peru Select Board member violated conflict of interest law, and now must pay a $3,000 civil penalty.

According to a Thursday press release from the commission, Edward Munch broke commonwealth law in late 2024 by pushing to create a town hall maintenance position that he was ultimately chosen for in 2025 by the board he sat on.

While he abstained from the vote, the ethics commission found his discussion and acceptance of a role governed by the body he was a member of that would benefit him financially was in violation of the law. The penalty imposed on him reflects the compensation Munch received for the role which he served in until March.

WAMC has reached out to the town of Peru for comment.