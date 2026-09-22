Report examines mismanagement of Mass. unemployment assistance program

The Massachusetts state auditor's office says a new report examines mismanagement and violations of state law within the Department of Unemployment Assistance from 2022 to 2024.

Auditor Diana DiZoglio says the issues identified in the investigation include lengthy wait times for service and benefit dispersal, a lack of internal oversight, not keeping call log data for the state-required length of time, and unemployment offices shirking their responsibilities.

"We found that the law was actually being violated, and that in-person assistance wasn't being provided to people as it should have been under the law," DiZoglio said. "That's problematic, especially in areas like western Mass, where you have people who were having to drive hours sometimes just to get to the Boston office to get somebody face to face, who unfortunately many times were still not getting the services that they need and getting their claim issues resolved."

In a statement, an Unemployment Assistance Department spokesperson said the office has worked to dramatically lower wait times for service and claims payments since the time period of the audit.