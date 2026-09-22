Northeast Notebook 9-21-26: Stressed trees, stressed apple farmers, Central Warehouse demolition, and more

Love changes the hearts of pretenders! So claimed the members of Earth, Wind & Fire in "September," their seminal song about today's date.

We can't speak for hearts, but around the Northeast, the season is changing. And on our Sept. 21 edition of Northeast Notebook, WAMC's Pat Bradley explains why stressed-out trees produce the first long-awaited initial bursts of fall foliage. Ironically, their overwhelm facilitates humanity's relief, as legions of tourists flock to the region to kick off the time-honored tradition of "peeping" autumn leaves.

Also long-awaited: the official "un-building" of one of Albany's most infamous eyesores, the Central Warehouse. The 11-story, asbestos-riddled former cold storage facility is finally being demolished, after years of safety concerns and unsuccessful attempts to transform it into apartments.

And speaking of concerns: it's a dicey year for upstate New York apple farmers, as climate shocks and aggressive immigration enforcement are creating havoc for orchard owners. WAMC's Maryam Ahmad investigates in today's deep-dive.

All of that, plus the revelation of Josh Landes's high school nickname, a spicy debate about whether you can watch shows about autumn during seasons other than autumn, and much more. It's a 21st of September to remember, on Northeast Notebook.