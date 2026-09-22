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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 9-21-26: Stressed trees, stressed apple farmers, Central Warehouse demolition, and more

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published September 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
An apple tree at Golden Harvest Orchard in Valatie, NY
Maryam Ahmad
/
WAMC
An apple tree at Golden Harvest Orchard in Valatie, NY

Love changes the hearts of pretenders! So claimed the members of Earth, Wind & Fire in "September," their seminal song about today's date.

We can't speak for hearts, but around the Northeast, the season is changing. And on our Sept. 21 edition of Northeast Notebook, WAMC's Pat Bradley explains why stressed-out trees produce the first long-awaited initial bursts of fall foliage. Ironically, their overwhelm facilitates humanity's relief, as legions of tourists flock to the region to kick off the time-honored tradition of "peeping" autumn leaves.

Also long-awaited: the official "un-building" of one of Albany's most infamous eyesores, the Central Warehouse. The 11-story, asbestos-riddled former cold storage facility is finally being demolished, after years of safety concerns and unsuccessful attempts to transform it into apartments.

And speaking of concerns: it's a dicey year for upstate New York apple farmers, as climate shocks and aggressive immigration enforcement are creating havoc for orchard owners. WAMC's Maryam Ahmad investigates in today's deep-dive.

All of that, plus the revelation of Josh Landes's high school nickname, a spicy debate about whether you can watch shows about autumn during seasons other than autumn, and much more. It's a 21st of September to remember, on Northeast Notebook.
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman