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Palestinian American family in Yonkers responds to threatening letter: "We doubled the flags"

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra,
Maryam Ahmad
Published September 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
The threatening letter sent to Yonkers resident, Samir Nofal's family.
Courtesy of the Council on American-Islamic Relations
The threatening letter sent to Yonkers resident, Samir Noufal's family.

An investigation is underway into threats made against a Palestinian American family in Yonkers for displaying flags outside their home.

The letter to Samir Nofal allegedly from Yonkers residents says "go back" to Palestine, and that his house is "now under surveillance."

"After letting my kids know, my wife know, [and] the family know about the situation, we doubled the flags," Nofal said.

Nofal also in a statement: “I am a proud Yonkers resident, and displaying a Palestinian flag does not make me any less American or any less deserving of safety and respect.”

Yonkers Police Department (YPD) said they are investigating the “threatening and potentially bias-motivated letter” and working to identify the individual responsible.

YPD also reported the suspected bias-related incidents to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, which police say maintains a dedicated Hate Crimes Unit.

The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called the letter “disturbing” and said, “families (and elected officials) often display flags from all over the world without incident, but it seems Palestine is always the exception.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins condemned the harassment, saying the family was "peacefully displaying support for their Palestinian heritage."

Jenkins said in a statement on Friday that the Westchester County Human Rights Commission would move to review the reports of discrimination and address community concerns.
Tags
News palestineYonkersflagshate crimeYonkers PoliceFree Speech
Elias Guerra
Elias Guerra is WAMC’s Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. Their work focuses on climate and local accountability. Guerra has been published in City & State New York, Prism, and in public media stations across New York. Previously, they've investigated flooding in New York City, NYPD misconduct, and Islamophobia at universities. Elias received their Master's in Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School at CUNY. You can reach them at eguerra@wamc.org with questions, tips, or feedback.
See stories by Elias Guerra
Maryam Ahmad
Maryam Ahmad is a journalist based in Cohoes. She graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in Political Science in 2024, and graduated from Shaker High School in 2020. Maryam writes about pop culture and politics, and has been published in outlets including The Polis Project, Nerdist, and JoySauce.
See stories by Maryam Ahmad