Palestinian American family in Yonkers responds to threatening letter: "We doubled the flags"

An investigation is underway into threats made against a Palestinian American family in Yonkers for displaying flags outside their home.

The letter to Samir Nofal allegedly from Yonkers residents says "go back" to Palestine, and that his house is "now under surveillance."

"After letting my kids know, my wife know, [and] the family know about the situation, we doubled the flags," Nofal said.

Nofal also in a statement: “I am a proud Yonkers resident, and displaying a Palestinian flag does not make me any less American or any less deserving of safety and respect.”

Yonkers Police Department (YPD) said they are investigating the “threatening and potentially bias-motivated letter” and working to identify the individual responsible.

YPD also reported the suspected bias-related incidents to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, which police say maintains a dedicated Hate Crimes Unit.

The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called the letter “disturbing” and said, “families (and elected officials) often display flags from all over the world without incident, but it seems Palestine is always the exception.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins condemned the harassment, saying the family was "peacefully displaying support for their Palestinian heritage."

Jenkins said in a statement on Friday that the Westchester County Human Rights Commission would move to review the reports of discrimination and address community concerns.