Burlington Electric installing solar panels over its parking lot

The Burlington Electric Department is planning a new solar generation project.

The city-owned utility announced on Thursday it plans to build a 128-kilowatt timber-frame solar canopy over 13 visitor parking spaces at its Pine Street office. The project is expected to generate 136 to 152 megawatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to power between 27 and 30 Burlington homes. The solar canopy will include bifacial panels that can produce some power from the underside of the panels even if the tops are covered with snow.

The project is funded through Burlington Electric’s Net Zero Energy Revenue Bond.

The new panels are scheduled to come online next year.

