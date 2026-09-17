Albany residents share concerns about economy as midterms loom

A Pew Research poll from July found that 35% of Americans described the economy as poor, compared to only 24% who said the economy was excellent or good. Majorities of Americans said they were concerned about the price of healthcare, housing, food, gas and electricity.

To find out how people in the Capital Region feel about the state of the economy, WAMC's Grant Ashley and Rumsha Siddiqui went to the Stewarts at Henry Johnson Boulevard and Livingston Avenue in Albany. Listen to what people told them, from the parking lot.

Voices in this story: Wakita Smallwood, Fantashah Defreece, Kierra Allen and Antionette Borden.