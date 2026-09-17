WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Albany residents share concerns about economy as midterms loom
A Pew Research poll from July found that 35% of Americans described the economy as poor, compared to only 24% who said the economy was excellent or good. Majorities of Americans said they were concerned about the price of healthcare, housing, food, gas and electricity.
To find out how people in the Capital Region feel about the state of the economy, WAMC's Grant Ashley and Rumsha Siddiqui went to the Stewarts at Henry Johnson Boulevard and Livingston Avenue in Albany. Listen to what people told them, from the parking lot.
Voices in this story: Wakita Smallwood, Fantashah Defreece, Kierra Allen and Antionette Borden.