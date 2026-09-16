Vermont AG announces settlement in Medicaid fraud case

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has reached a settlement with a health care services agency over Medicaid fraud allegations.

An investigation by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit determined that, over a three-year period, Health Care & Rehabilitation Services of Southeastern Vermont, based in Springfield, Vermont, improperly kept Medicaid funds that were not used for their original budgeted purpose. In some cases, they also retained Medicaid funds for clients who had ended their services. Any unused funds should have been returned to the state to be reallocated.

Health Care & Rehabilitation Services of Southeastern Vermont has agreed to pay $391,816 to the state and undertake specific compliance measures going forward.

