Schumer optimistic that a Democrat will win northern New York Congressional race

During a stop in Plattsburgh, New York Senator Charles Schumer expressed optimism that the 21st Congressional District, now represented by Republican Elise Stefanik, could flip.

Democrat Blake Gendebien faces Republican Anthony Constantino in the race to replace Stefanik. The district is traditionally a Republican stronghold, but the Senate Minority Leader believes Gendebien could win.

“Costs are rising. Average families are having a rough time paying the bills. And I think that he has a great chance of helping reduce that. So I think that gives him a leg up. And also the tariffs that were just imposed, I think that because he is opposed to these tariffs, and I’m not sure his opponent is, that will help him.”