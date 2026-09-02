Vermont organization launches campaign against data centers

A Vermont organization opposed to data centers is launching a campaign to push back on any such development in the state.

Vermont Conservation Voters is starting a new campaign called “Don't Data Center Vermont” to educate Vermonters about the costs and environmental harm of large-scale data centers.

During this past legislative session, Governor Phil Scott vetoed the Sustainable Data Center Deployment Act which would have regulated the “deployment” of data centers in order to ensure reliable and affordable electricity for Vermonters and prevent any negative impacts from such development.

Vermont Conservation Voters Executive Director Dan Fingas says “the threat of data centers is real in Vermont” and their campaign calls on Vermonters to stand up in opposition to data centers to protect their communities.

