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All Things Considered

North Country Honor Flight to unveil new transport vehicle

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 1, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
North Country Honor Flight banner
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
North Country Honor Flight banner

BETA Technologies will unveil a one-of-a-kind vehicle to honor veterans this weekend.

The North Country Honor Flight is set to send Korean, Vietnam and Cold War veterans to Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Before they board their flight, the EV aeronautical company BETA Technologies will unveil a bus that has been transformed to resemble a P-51 Mustang – a legendary World War II and Korean War fighter-bomber. It will be used to transport the veterans.

The bus, nicknamed the P-51 Bustang, was donated to Honor Flight by the Saranac Central School District. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the US Oval in Plattsburgh.
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News North Country Honor FlightHonor FlightBeta Technologiesveterans
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