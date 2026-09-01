North Country Honor Flight to unveil new transport vehicle

BETA Technologies will unveil a one-of-a-kind vehicle to honor veterans this weekend.

The North Country Honor Flight is set to send Korean, Vietnam and Cold War veterans to Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Before they board their flight, the EV aeronautical company BETA Technologies will unveil a bus that has been transformed to resemble a P-51 Mustang – a legendary World War II and Korean War fighter-bomber. It will be used to transport the veterans.

The bus, nicknamed the P-51 Bustang, was donated to Honor Flight by the Saranac Central School District. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the US Oval in Plattsburgh.

