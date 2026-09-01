Six Albany-area nonprofits receive funding from opioid settlement fund

Six non-profit organizations are receiving grants totaling $518,000 from Albany County's opioid settlement fund, county officials announced Tuesday.

The lion's share of that funding — 400,000 dollars — will go to the Addiction Care Center of Albany over a two-year period. That grant will allow the center to provide a certified recovery peer advocate program and a credentialed addiction counselor at four homeless shelters in Albany County run by the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless.

"Sobriety oftentimes is the one obstacle for an individual to get into permanent housing," Keith Stack, the CEO of ACCA, said Tuesday. "So we can reach these individuals at that point when they're in a in a homeless shelter, but they're ready and anxious to get into housing, we can make a difference in their lives."

The rest of that funding, a total of $118,00 dollars, will be split among five other nonprofit organizations:

