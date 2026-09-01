Six Albany-area nonprofits receive funding from opioid settlement fund
Six non-profit organizations are receiving grants totaling $518,000 from Albany County's opioid settlement fund, county officials announced Tuesday.
The lion's share of that funding — 400,000 dollars — will go to the Addiction Care Center of Albany over a two-year period. That grant will allow the center to provide a certified recovery peer advocate program and a credentialed addiction counselor at four homeless shelters in Albany County run by the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless.
"Sobriety oftentimes is the one obstacle for an individual to get into permanent housing," Keith Stack, the CEO of ACCA, said Tuesday. "So we can reach these individuals at that point when they're in a in a homeless shelter, but they're ready and anxious to get into housing, we can make a difference in their lives."
The rest of that funding, a total of $118,00 dollars, will be split among five other nonprofit organizations:
- Healthy Capital District will receive $25,000 for research projects looking into working conditions for certified peer recovery advocates.
- Hive of Hope will receive $25,000 to expand its recovery support program to include evening hours twice a week.
- Hospitality House will receive $18,000 to purchase camping, hiking, and fishing equipment that can be used by the men in its substance use disorder program.
- The LaSalle School will receive $25,000 for to purchase and implement a neurofeedback program for young people dealing with substance use disorder.
- Second Chance Opportunities will receive $25,000 to expand its transportation program for people in recovery.