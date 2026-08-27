Students begin moving into dorms at the University of Vermont

Students are moving into dorms at the University of Vermont this week.

It is move in week at Vermont’s largest college. Freshman and sophomores come to campus first, followed by juniors and seniors later in the week.

Freshman Zoe Campbell traveled from Southern California to study sustainability, ecology and policy at UVM.

“I wanted to learn more about what I love. And I love the environment and Vermont is a great place to learn about the environment and I love Vermont.”

UVM President Marlene Tromp is excited to see the students return and was helping students move in.

“I just want to be able to help. But also I want the students to know if they ever need anything I’m here for them. And if I’m going to pick up and carry a box so they can see it right before them, that I’m going to be stepping up to help them out.”

There are over 10,600 undergraduates at UVM and over 5,100 live in campus housing.

Classes at the University of Vermont begin Monday.

