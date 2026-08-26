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All Things Considered

Workshops on septic system management scheduled

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 21, 2026 at 6:30 PM EDT

Homeowners in the Adirondacks with septic systems are invited to free workshops on how to maintain and improve their systems and get information on how to access funding to replace systems.

The Adirondack Council, Essex and Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, the Upper Saranac Foundation, Augur Lake Property Owner’s Association, Ausable Freshwater Center and the Champlain Watershed Improvement Coalition of New York are partnering to provide informational workshops. The first workshop will be held at the Ausable Valley Grange on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The second will be at the Santa Clara Town Hall. Both start at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers say septic tank maintenance is essential to protecting water quality but septic tanks are often “out of sight and out of mind” across the Adirondack Park and New York.
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News septic systemsseptic system maintenanceAdirondack CouncilAusable Freshwater CenterFranklin County Soil and Water Conservation DistrictEssex County Soil and Water Conservation DistrictUpper Saranac FoundationAugur Lake Property Owner’s AssociationChamplain Watershed Improvement Coalition of New York
Pat Bradley
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