Farley-Bouvier backing incumbents in Massachusetts Democratic primary

The Democratic State Representative of Berkshire County's 2nd District has made endorsements in her party's primary races ahead of Tuesday's election.

Tricia Farley-Bouvier has represented the Berkshires' largest community, Pittsfield, on Beacon Hill in Boston since 2011.

She's backing her fellow Democratic incumbents in Tuesday's intraparty contest, including her 1st Berkshire District colleague John Barrett III over North Adams City Council Vice President Andrew Fitch and Congressman Richard Neal of the Massachusetts 1st over high school teacher Jeromie Whalen.

"In the U.S. Senate race, I am 100%, 1,000% with Ed Markey," Farley-Bouvier said. "Ed Markey has been really one of the best federal partners I've ever had when it comes to constituent services, with my work with data privacy and AI. All tech issues, he's been a leader on for for a couple of decades."

Congressman Seth Moulton is running against Markey in the state primary.

Farley-Bouvier's current bid for another two-year term in the State House faces no challenge in either the primary or general elections.

