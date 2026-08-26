Boston Symphony Orchestra reaches deal with musicians' union, averts strike

The Boston Symphony Orchestra labor dispute is over after the BSO, the Boston Musicians’ Association and the Musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced they had reached a new contract agreement on Tuesday.

The deal comes after the union representing the orchestra's musicians announced on Saturday it had authorized the first strike in the BSO's history. That came ahead of a Sunday night bargaining deadline that also marked the end of the Tanglewood 2026 summer BSO season.

The new contract is effective through Aug. 26, 2029.

In a joint statement, the BSO and its musicians' union representation said the contract "creates a precedent-setting partnership between musicians and management in artistic planning and centers excellence across all the work we do."

The statement also said the deal establishes a "truly collaborative process" in the search for a new music director.

In March, tensions emerged after the BSO said it wouldn't renew conductor Andris Nelsons's contract after the 2027 Tanglewood season.