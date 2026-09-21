Zlata Chochieva, piano
Zlata Chochieva, piano
Making her Carnegie hall debut this year, the Russian artist is renowned for her breathtaking virtuosity and insightful interpretations. Called “a greatly gifted pianist,” (Gramophone), Chochieva makes her highly anticipated debut in a program of keyboard classics spanning two centuries highlighting her enormous gifts.
Beethoven: “Appassionata” Sonata, Op. 57
Cowell: Aeolian Harp
Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit
Saint-Saëns: Prélude & Fugue, Op. 52, No. 3
Brahms: Third Sonata, Op. 5
Union College Memorial Chapel
40
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 21 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
Union College Memorial Chapel
807 Union St.Schenectady, New York 12308