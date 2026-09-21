Zlata Chochieva, piano

Making her Carnegie hall debut this year, the Russian artist is renowned for her breathtaking virtuosity and insightful interpretations. Called “a greatly gifted pianist,” (Gramophone), Chochieva makes her highly anticipated debut in a program of keyboard classics spanning two centuries highlighting her enormous gifts.

Beethoven: “Appassionata” Sonata, Op. 57

Cowell: Aeolian Harp

Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit

Saint-Saëns: Prélude & Fugue, Op. 52, No. 3

Brahms: Third Sonata, Op. 5