Wired & Tired is one hour of subversive comedy, relentless satire, fearless joy and unlikely optimism in the form of live and multimedia shorts about the absurdities of contemporary living within jolting technological shifts, extreme power grabs, disillusionment and the pursuit of enlightenment. Created by & featuring: Marisa Caruso, Garth Kravits, Shaye Troha, Josh Lay.

Produced in partnership with The Party Theater, a 501c3 organization based in Stamford, NY. This project is made possible with funds from the Delaware County Arts Grants, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered in Delaware County by the Roxbury Arts Group.

