Winter Solstice Community Celebration

A winter solstice gathering with self-guided rituals, local vendors, teas and specialty lattes. Drop in anytime from 11 AM to 3 PM. $5 entry.

As the year reaches its darkest point, we gather as a community to close out 2026 and set intentions for what comes next. Drop in for self-guided rituals, quiet reflection, and teas and specialty lattes from the tea house.

Local vendors will offer custom herbal blends, typewriter poetry, mini astrology readings, land divination and tarot readings, tattoo sessions, and botanical soap and skincare.

Intuitively Wild is a tea house, herbal apothecary and ritual studio in High Falls, NY, founded by herbalist and tea ceremony guide Rachel Levine. Drop in for tea, or join a circle or seasonal gathering. As featured in Hudson Valley Magazine.

Intuitively Wild, 1219 NY-213, Unit B, High Falls, NY 12440