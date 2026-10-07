Wind Ensemble Fall Concert: To Trip the Light Fantastic
Wind Ensemble Fall Concert: To Trip the Light Fantastic
Under the direction of Meghan MacFadden, the Smith College Wind Ensemble presents its fall concert, To Trip the Light Fantastic. The program takes inspiration from dance music of varying styles. The repertoire includes Four Scottish Dances by Malcolm Arnold, Nocturne by Zhou Tian and Libertango by Astor Piazzolla. Free and open to the public.
Sweeney Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Sweeney Concert Hall
144 Green St.Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
artsinfo@smith.edu