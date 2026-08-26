WERQshires presents: A DRAG Christmas Story!

Back by popular demand after last year's sold-out Holiday-Spectacular, The WERQshires, Poppy DaBubbly, Bella Santarella and Vuronika Baked, are returning their hilarious show to The Foundry!

A Campy Drag Parody on the Holiday favorite, A Christmas Story, with classic nods to the film through a Drag lens. Whether you're a lifelong fan of the movie or just looking for a night of laughter, glitter, and holiday cheer, this is one Holiday tradition you won't want to miss.

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TICKETS:

Community Tickets (Limited Amount): $15

General Admission: $25

Pay-It-Forward (Helps Subsidize Community Tickets): $35

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Our events are tiered through a three ticket system labelled Community, General Admission, and Pay-It-Forward to provide a more equitable and accessible balance to attendees.

All of these ticketing tiers offer the same general admission seating experience while also giving us the ability to offer a small batch of “Community” tickets at a lower tier to those in the community that do not have the funds to comfortably meet our General Admission price.

“Community” tickets can be claimed without proof of need, and we trust that those that need the offering will use it. The “Pay-It-Forward” tier is for those in the community that have the funds to purchase a ticket that helps to subsidize the community ticket category for each event.

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Seating/Bar: 7:00PM

Show: 7:30PM

This event is indoors.

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VENUE ACCESSIBILITY:

We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Beacon Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

Visit Amici Berkshires for dinner before the show and with your ticket receive 10% off your meal.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.