Veterans Day Ceremony at Bennington Battlefield

Join us for a ceremony to observe Veterans Day. The program will include a flag retreat ceremony, musket salute and a selection of readings and speakers. The program will be held under the tent on the hilltop. No RSVP or fee required.

Bennington Battlefield preserves the site of a Revolutionary War battle between a detachment from British General John Burgoyne's invading army and New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont state militia commanded by General John Stark of New Hampshire and Colonel Seth Warner of Vermont. The battle was fought in two engagements on August 16, 1777 and resulted in a decisive victory for the Americans. As a result, General Burgoyne's army suffered irreplaceable losses and failed to gather the supplies needed for a timely push on to Albany. General Burgoyne surrendered to the Americans on October 17, 1777, after the Battles of Saratoga.