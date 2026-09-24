U.S. Premiere of "Requiem for America" in Concert

Hailed for creating diverse, timely and relevant opera-theater, White Snake Projects (WSP) presents the U.S. premiere of Brent Michael Davids’s monumental orchestral work Requiem for America: Singing for the Invisible People. This profoundly moving musical work brings an abrupt and necessary shift of perspective amid the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

Drawing deeply from his Native American heritage, Davids tackles the genocidal founding of America, challenging music norms and sanitized historical rhetoric to give voice to America’s invisible people: American Indians.

Following its acclaimed world premiere in London by the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Requiem for America premieres in America in a one-night only concert, November 14, 2026, at NEC’s Jordan Hall in Boston.