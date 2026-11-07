Thursday Musical Club presents A Season for Song
Thursday Musical Club presents A Season for Song
The concert will include selections from Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols and other pieces accompanied by harpist Leah Kidwell-Fernandes. Popular seasonal selections are also on the program. The all-women’s chorus is directed by Julie Panke and accompanied by Ryan Devine.
First Reformed Church
$15, 12 and under free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Thursday Musical Club
518-370-5434
kirkechor@earthlink.net
First Reformed Church
8 North Church StreetSchenectady, New York 12305
(518) 377-2201
1streformed@gmail.com