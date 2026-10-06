Hudson Valley Community College theatre students invite the campus community and the public to their Fall 2026 production of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, directed by faculty member Isaac Scranton.

In the play that inspired My Fair Lady, Eliza Doolittle, a lower-class flower seller, meets Henry Higgins, an upper-class linguistics professor who wagers that he can train her to pass herself off convincingly as an upper-class lady. Drama abounds as they navigate timeless issues of social class, gender, language and power in this classic story. Will the student surpass the teacher, or will she remain forever under his thumb?