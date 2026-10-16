The Symphony of Westchester: All Beethoven Program

The Symphony of Westchester opens its 2026–2027 season on Saturday, November 7 at 8 p.m. at the Christopher J. Murphy Auditorium at Iona University in New Rochelle.

Founder and Artistic Director Barry Charles Hoffman conducts an All Beethoven Program featuring internationally acclaimed pianist Alon Goldstein as soloist in Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37. The evening also includes Leonore Overture No. 3 and Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68, “Pastorale.”

The concert marks the orchestra’s 29th season at Iona University. Tickets are $60 for general admission, $45 for seniors over 65 and $20 for students with valid ID.

Tickets and more information: https://thesymphonyofwestchester.org/concerts/