The Nation's Leading Disability-Affirmative Opera Company, Opera Praktikos, Premieres Groundbreaking Reimagination of La Sonnambula
The Nation's Leading Disability-Affirmative Opera Company, Opera Praktikos, Premieres Groundbreaking Reimagination of La Sonnambula
Leading the vanguard in interabled opera, Opera Praktikos presents the world premiere of its latest project La Sonnambula (The Sleepwalker) as part of National Sawdust’s 2026 makemake Festival. In a one-night only concert performance on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, this unique 90-minute work transforms Bellini-Romani’s classic masterwork into an unparalleled integrated experience where Italian song and American Sign Language become one expressive whole. Featuring arrangement and orchestration by Spicer Carr, ASL translation & integration by Brandon Kazen-Maddox, Director of Artistic Sign Language by Patrice Creamer; Book, and English translation by Marianna Mott Newirth, this production integrates ASL and Deaf culture into the narrative of a classic opera setting the standard for what’s possible when Disability-creativity is brought into the field.