The First Spark—Early Celtic & British Airs for the Winter Gateway

Step into the warmth of the holiday season with an intimate evening of acoustic light and texture, featuring Global Music Awards silver medalist Zoe Vandermeer (soprano and harp), recorder virtuoso Tricia van Oers, and historic keyboard performer Christine Gevert on virginal and organ. The First Spark interweaves evocative folk tunes with highly sophisticated Renaissance and Baroque music from English, Irish, and Scottish traditions. Designed to bring warmth and comfort into the deepening winter dark, the program highlights masterworks by Renaissance icons like John Dowland and William Byrd, alongside the brilliant Baroque harp melodies of Turlough O’Carolan and original ensemble arrangements of ancient Celtic airs and folk dances. Audiences will also be invited to join the musicians for a special community sing-along during the timeless classic, “Greensleeves.”

This concert will also be presented the following day, Friday, December 4, 2026, at 7:30 PM at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Main St, Salisbury, CT.

For more information, please visit https://crescendomusic.org/.