The Berkshire Coven: A Sanderson Sisters Spectacle

This October, get ready to run amok, amok, amok with The WERQshires as they conjure chaos, camp, and wickedly sharp comedy at The Foundry! The spellbinding drag trio—Poppy DaBubbly, Bella Santarella, and Vuronika Baked—are reprising their roles as the acclaimed Sanderson Sisters and returning after their sold out holiday “a Drag Christmas Story” You won’t want to miss what the WERQshires is brewing up for Halloween!

—

TICKETS

Community Tickets (Limited Amount): $15

General Admission: $25

Pay-It-Forward (Helps Subsidize Community Tickets): $35

—

Seating/Bar: 7:00PM

Show: 7:30PM

This event is indoors.

—

We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Venue Accessibility: Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

—

Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Berkshire Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

Visit Amici Berkshires for dinner before the show and with your ticket receive 10% off your meal.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.