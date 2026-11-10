Tellabration! 2026 – Laughing Out Loud

Our 29th annual benefit concert for storytelling in the Capital Region featuring storytellers Kate Danaher, Kate Dudding, Margaret French, Eileen Egan Mack, Claire Nolan, Nancy Marie Payne, Melinda Putney, and Sandy Schuman.

Proceeds from our previous Tellabration programs have funded over 100 storytelling events at libraries, museums and other locations in the Capital District.

At every Story Circle show, superb performers tell rarely heard contemporary and traditional stories celebrating the human spirit. The shows are shared experiences between audience and performer, combining the intensity of a solo performance with the intimacy of a face-to-face conversation. Since 2008, over 4,500 people have enjoyed our shows at Proctors. We hope to see you there!

Free refreshments and door prizes! $12 Adults, $10 Groups, $6 Students