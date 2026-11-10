© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tellabration! 2026 – Laughing Out Loud

Tellabration! 2026 – Laughing Out Loud

Our 29th annual benefit concert for storytelling in the Capital Region featuring storytellers Kate Danaher, Kate Dudding, Margaret French, Eileen Egan Mack, Claire Nolan, Nancy Marie Payne, Melinda Putney, and Sandy Schuman.

Proceeds from our previous Tellabration programs have funded over 100 storytelling events at libraries, museums and other locations in the Capital District.

At every Story Circle show, superb performers tell rarely heard contemporary and traditional stories celebrating the human spirit. The shows are shared experiences between audience and performer, combining the intensity of a solo performance with the intimacy of a face-to-face conversation. Since 2008, over 4,500 people have enjoyed our shows at Proctors. We hope to see you there!

Free refreshments and door prizes! $12 Adults, $10 Groups, $6 Students

Proctors
$12 adults, $10 groups of 8 or more, $6 students
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Story Circle at Proctors – The Resident Storytelling Company
5183834620
kate@katedudding.com
https://www.storycircleatproctors.org/
Proctors
432 State Street
Schenectady, New York 12305
5183834620
kate@katedudding.com
http://www.storycircleatproctors.org/word-plays.shtml