Join us for a memorable evening where you will be transported through the magic of fiction via funny, moving stories performed live by distinguished actors Jill Eikenberry, James Naughton and Ophira Eisenberg. Symphony Space has selected a small group of locations outside of its theater in Manhattan to tour with the program and Pawling’s Gardiner Theater at Trinity-Pawling School is one of them. The event will be recorded for broadcast on public radio at a later date. 'Selected Shorts: Holiday Tales' features three holiday-themed short stories.