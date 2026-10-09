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Sword Game T -Shirt Fundraiser

Sword Game T -Shirt Fundraiser

Dear WAMC :
Dear Chicopee Comp Alumni:

I hope this message finds you well. My name is John Griffin, and I am excited to announce our upcoming fundraiser for this year's annual Sword Game against Chicopee High.

* This year's design includes a tribute to the one & only COACH DAN DULCHINOS.

We, the Chicopee Comp Football Alumni Organization are reaching out to you because of your strong commitment to the Chicopee Comp Football program.

The shirts are $40 and available in various sizes.

All proceeds will be donated to the Chicopee Comp Football program.

* Get your order in soon so you can wear your shirt at this year's Sword Game.

Click on the GRAPHICSTOP.NET to make your purchase.

Join us in making a difference in the next generation to wear the Blue & Gold jersey.

* If you would like to provide an additional donation or support the Chicopee Comp Football Alumni Organization in another way, please feel free to contact myself, Tammy Martin-Griffin, Eric Wrisley, and Eric Graziano on Facebook.

Thank you for your time and consideration. We look forward to seeing you at the Chicopee Comp vs Chicopee High Sword Game on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Sincerely,

John Griffin
Chicopee Comp Hall of Fame Inductee
Chicopee Comp Football Alumnus
Chicopee Comp Class of 1986
(413) 799-4570 (c)

Chicopee Comp High School
10:10 AM - 12:06 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
Chicopee Comp High School
617 Montgomery Street, Chicopee, MA 01020, USA
Chicopee, Massachusetts 01020
4137994569
tmg811@yahoo.com