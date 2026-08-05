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Sunset Sessions: Golden Hour Yoga

Sunset Sessions: Golden Hour Yoga

45-minute professional instructor-led sunset group yoga classes during golden hour on select summer Thursdays.

August Session Presented by Maitri Yoga

Recharge and soak in the beauty of summer sunset yoga with Meghan Hogan, E-RYT 500 of Maitri Yoga Troy. This beginner-friendly slow flow class starts with energizing movement to enliven the body and connect to inner radiance. As the sun dips toward the horizon, we'll transition to the mat for nourishing, yin-inspired stretches before settling into a deeply restorative savasana. Leave feeling spacious, refreshed and blissful.

@meghanhoganyoga

@yogatroy

Evermore Hall
30
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Evermore Hall
hello@evermorehall.com
https://evermorehall.com/
Evermore Hall
410 Fulton Street, 5th Floor
Troy, New York 12180
hello@evermorehall.com
https://evermorehall.com/