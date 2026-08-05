Sunset Sessions: Golden Hour Yoga
Sunset Sessions: Golden Hour Yoga
45-minute professional instructor-led sunset group yoga classes during golden hour on select summer Thursdays.
August Session Presented by Maitri Yoga
Recharge and soak in the beauty of summer sunset yoga with Meghan Hogan, E-RYT 500 of Maitri Yoga Troy. This beginner-friendly slow flow class starts with energizing movement to enliven the body and connect to inner radiance. As the sun dips toward the horizon, we'll transition to the mat for nourishing, yin-inspired stretches before settling into a deeply restorative savasana. Leave feeling spacious, refreshed and blissful.
@meghanhoganyoga
@yogatroy
Evermore Hall
30
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Evermore Hall
hello@evermorehall.com
Evermore Hall
410 Fulton Street, 5th FloorTroy, New York 12180
hello@evermorehall.com