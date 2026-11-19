Following a vibrant and successful first public season, we’re closing out the year with our first Spiral Social — a celebration and fundraiser supporting Spiral House Park’s 2027 arts and nature-based educational programs.

Raise a glass, savor delectable seasonal bites, and dance your way through the Spiral House to the sounds of SVB, a beloved local DJ and co-founder of the Community Rave Network who has performed at the Avalon, Basilica Hudson, and venues throughout the region.