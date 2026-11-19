Spiral Social
Spiral Social
Following a vibrant and successful first public season, we’re closing out the year with our first Spiral Social — a celebration and fundraiser supporting Spiral House Park’s 2027 arts and nature-based educational programs.
Raise a glass, savor delectable seasonal bites, and dance your way through the Spiral House to the sounds of SVB, a beloved local DJ and co-founder of the Community Rave Network who has performed at the Avalon, Basilica Hudson, and venues throughout the region.
Spiral House Park
$75-$150
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Spiral House Park
(845) 246-5027
info@spiralhousepark.org
Spiral House Park
185 Fish Creek RoadSaugerties, New York 12477
(845) 246-5027
info@spiralhousepark.org