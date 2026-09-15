Singer/Songwriter Showcase featuring The Clements Brothers

The Clements Brothers bring their distinctive blend of harmony-rich Americana, instrumental virtuosity, and heartfelt songwriting to Next Stage, following an opening in-the-round set by Charlie Chronopoulos, Leaf Silver & B.E. Farrow, and Talley Summerlin.

Identical twins George and Charles Clements first made their mark with internationally touring grassroots band The Lonely Heartstring Band, releasing two albums on Rounder Records. Now, the brothers—on guitar and bass—create an intimate yet expansive sound that is at once groovy, serene, and deeply rooted in song. Their 2023 debut, *Dandelion Breeze*, showcases their blended voices and musical chemistry; a sophomore album is due this fall.

The evening opens with three regional songwriters sharing the stage in the round. Lowell, Massachusetts musician Charlie Chronopoulos blends indie, alt-country, and dark-folk storytelling; Leaf Silver and multi-instrumentalist B.E. Farrow bring emotionally resonant songs shaped by transformation and connection; and Talley Summerlin, formerly of ’90s modern-rock band BE, offers introspective new work alongside songs from his acclaimed *Shake the Gates* EP.

