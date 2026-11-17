Albany Pro Musica showcases the diverse and dynamic contributions to the choral world by women – as composers, performers, educators, scholars, and artistic leaders. Celebrated guest conductor Liz Eschen Cacciola shares the podium with Maestro José Daniel Flores-Caraballo in an eclectic and inspiring program of works by American women. The Copernicus Quartet joins the voices of Albany Pro Musica in this unique celebration of women in song.

For tickets, visit the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's box office online or in person, or call 518-273-0038.

